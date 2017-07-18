PDP suffers another setback

THE Tendai Biti-led People’s Democratic Party (PDP) suffered another setback yesterday, after Simon Chabuka, one of the party’s chosen 100 candidates for next year’s parliamentary elections, turned down the offer and distanced himself from the opposition party.

BY STAFF REPORTER

Chabuka, who was earmarked for a parliamentary seat in Manicaland province, told NewsDay that he was shocked at the inclusion of his name on PDP’s prospective candidates list.

“I was not at their meeting and I don’t agree with what is there,” he said.

“I didn’t know there was such a meeting to choose or orient prospective candidates.

“For the record, I have never attended any of their meetings and, in other words, I cannot be a delegate for a meeting I didn’t attend.”

PDP last week released a list of its prospective candidates for next year’s polls, dealing a heavy blow to prospects of a coalition with other opposition parties.

“I was surprised to see them publishing my name as one of them, yet they didn’t even consult me,” Chabuka said.

“The situation is so sad that they choose to include people on their programmes without any consultation.

“I have never shown any interest in joining them and I completely disassociate myself from their meetings and the list of candidates.”

But, PDP spokesperson Jacob Mafume hit back at Chabuka, saying he had no copyright to the name.

“No one has copyrights to a name. The said Simon Chabuka should come to our offices so that we verify his claim.”