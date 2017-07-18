O’Level Maths tips:Understanding Geometry

Geometry is one of the critical topics in Ordinary Level Mathematics and one needs to grasp its basic concepts first.

BY TINASHE ZIVIRA

These include co-allied nterior angles,alternate angles and corresponding angles.The above properties are fully supported by parallel lines.

Vertically opposite angles ,angles at a point,angles on a straight line and reflex angles are part of the components which act as the foundation knowledge in Geometry.

In addition,the learner must be also well versed with properties of all the types of triangles and all the parts of a circle.

If all the above general properties are grasped the student can be able to easily solve circle geometry questions.

Circle geometry is supported by six theorems. These theorems must be captured first. A cyclic quadrilateral, tangent,chord ,centre of a circle,radius,segment and diameter play a

big role when answering geometry problems and it is prudent enough for the learner to have an ability to identify these.

When answering Geometry questions the student should consider the following steps

(1)Read the question at least three times to fully understand the given statement

(2)Underline the major key terms for example centre,tangent,points on the circumference etc

(3)Brainstorm around the key words

(4)Refer the key terms on the diagram and apply the realised properties.

(5)Fill the diagram as far as possible

(6)Lastly pick out the answers from the worked diagram.

The following terms are regularly used when referring to circles:

Arc — a portion of the circumference of a circle.

Chord — a straight line joining the ends of an arc.

Circumference — the perimeter or boundary line of a circle.

Radius (r) — any straight line from the centre of the circle to a point on the circumference.

Diameter — a special chord that passes through the centre of the circle. A diameter is a straight line segment from one point on the circumference to another point on the circumference that passes through the centre of the circle.

Segment — part of the circle that is cut off by a chord. A chord divides a circle into two segments.

Tangent — a straight line that makes contact with a circle at only one point on the circumference.

NB.A geometry question is based on combined operation meaning to say more than one property will be tested.

TINASHE ZIVIRA is a Maths teacher based in Harare. He can be contacted on +263772913772 or +263713950821.