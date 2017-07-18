Jah Prayzah, Andy Muridzo mesmerise Chikomba

CONTEMPORARY musician Jah Prayzah and his prodigy, Andy Muridzo, staged a scintillating show at the Mbuya Lucy Complex in Chikomba, Mashonaland East, at the weekend in honour of music promoter Esau Mupfumi’s late mother, Lucy.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

The show was meant to celebrate the life of Lucy, who died in February this year and lies interred at Chinjekure village.

The venue of the show, previously known as Magamba Shopping Complex, but “rechristened” Mbuya Lucy Complex, was packed to the rafters as Jah Prayzah and Andy serenaded the rural folk who rarely get a chance to watch them live on stage.

Andy dished out songs from his new album, Tichambotenderera, as he electrified fans with his stage act before making way for Jah Prayzah who did not disappoint.

The rousing welcome that Jah Prayzah receives as he stepped onto the stage was proof of the huge following he commanded.

The latest soundtrack of his music career, Mdara Achauya, proved to be a hit with revellers who were also mesmerised by Soja’s beautifully choreographed dances.

Mupfumi told NewsDay after the show that he was happy with the attendance and assured merrymakers that the venue will continue to host high profile shows.

“I am happy that we had many people who attended the show. The venue was packed. It’s a spacious area and we would like to thank everyone who made this show a success,” he said.

“We are going to continue to host such shows in future. We have many shows that are coming in future. I was humbled as we celebrated the life of Mbuya Lucy,” he said.