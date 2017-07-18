DreamStar organisers’ dream big

DREAMSTAR Zimbabwe organisers have inked a deal with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) in a move that will see both parties working together in this year’s edition of the talent search show whose 2017 auditions open on July 22.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The arts and culture show which seeks to empower gifted young people is organised by the Chinese Federation of Zimbabwe (CFZ) in partnership with Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation and the Embassy of China to Zimbabwe.

The talent search will kick off with auditions set for Chevron Hotel in Masvingo, according to DreamStar Zimbabwe spokesperson, Tinashe Kitchen.

Kitchen said they shared the same vision with NACZ as their desire was to promote local arts and culture.

He said they would also take this year’s edition of the competition to three local universities in a bid to broaden their horizon.

“This year’s edition of DreamStar Zimbabwe Talent is going to be great as we will be taking it to universities namely the University of Zimbabwe, Midlands State University and Chinhoyi University of Technology in an initiative dubbed DreamStar University Tour to widen the talent identification,” he said.

“To confirm that the competition is growing bigger and better, we have launched the DreamStar Scholarship Foundation with the assistance of the Embassy of China that has seen us securing partnerships with various schools in China including Southeast University in Nanjing to provide academic scholarships for all qualified individuals.”

Kitchen said after the opening auditions in Masvingo, the talent search would spread to Mutare on August 5, Bulawayo on August 12 and Gweru on August 13 before coming to Harare between August 18 and 22.

He said aspiring contestants can visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/DreamStarZim/ or visit their offices at 120 Longcheng Plaza in Harare to register or they can do it in person at the audition venues at $3 per individual and $5 for a group.

The ultimate winner of the competition would pocket $3 000, while the second and third prizes were pegged at $1 500 and $750 respectively.

Previous winners of the competition have travelled to China on a cultural exchange as part of the winning package. Last year’s edition was won by Tafara Dondo.