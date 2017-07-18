If you don’t want Zanu PF, leave: Mohadi

STATE Security minister Kembo Mohadi last week ordered people who were not interested in Zanu PF to leave a function held to launch Culture Week.

By Own Correspondent

Mohadi was apparently angered after people were told not to put on political party regalia at the function where they were dressed mostly in cultural apparel.

“If people do not want Zanu PF here, they must leave, most of these parties came from Zanu PF and they must realise that.

“How can you refuse your father because he is old,” he said in a thinly veiled reference to President Robert Mugabe’s critics, who say he is too old for the job.

Mohadi then turned to culture and showered the Venda, his tribe, with praises, saying they were rainmakers and custodians of Zimbabwe’s culture.

He said the Venda were King Mzilikazi’s right-hand people, as the monarch drew most of his spirit mediums from the tribe.

“Njelele belongs to the Venda and you all know we are the custodians of culture and we can make rain,” he said.

Guest of honour, Chief Mathe in a speech read on his behalf, decried the increase in theft and the rape of minors and women.

He appealed to the government to have a budget allocation for cultural activities, which he said were important in keeping the nation’s identity.

“Most of our cultural activities can be developed into economic activities and if a budget is provided our culture can be commercialised and preserved,” the chief said.