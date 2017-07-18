Caps, How Mine match in doubt

CAPS United’s mid-week Castle Lager Premiership tie against How Mine scheduled for the National Sports Stadium tomorrow evening was by late yesterday hanging in the balance, with suggestions that the match could be shelved, as the Green Machine have three players in the national team preparing for the weekend’s African Nations Championship (Chan) return leg qualifier against Namibia.
BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA
If a club has three or more players in the national team, they have the right to cancel the match should they deem it necessary.
And with the Zimbabwe champions without three of their stars — Ronald “Rooney” Chitiyo, striker Abbas Amidu and midfielder Moses Muchenje — who are with the national team, they were yesterday considering to call-off the match.
Caps United assistant coach Fungai “Tostao” Kwashi yesterday said a decision was still to be made regarding the match.
“Yes, we have three players who are in the national team. We are not sure whether the match would go ahead. We don’t have the official position as yet,” he said.
PSL communications officer, Kudzai Bare said Caps United had the right to make a decision in accordance with the rules governing the game.
She, however, said as far they were concerned, the match would go ahead, as they had not received any communication from Caps United to the contrary.
“We assume nothing has changed, but the rules are clear that if a team has three or more players with the national team, the concerned club has the right to make a decision,” Bare said.
If the match is cancelled, it will be the second time in a week after the Harare derby, which had been scheduled for last week, was also deferred for the same reasons.
This will also mean that their trip to Bulawayo for a clash against Bulawayo City at the weekend will also be called- off.
This situation also follows that the Green Machine will have a lot of some catch up to do, having been lagging behind already due to their participation in the Caf Champions League.
Caps have played just nine matches in the Premiership, while some clubs have played 17.
After they were booted out of the Champions League, they have now shifted their focus to domestic matters, but the involvement of their stars in the national team has affected their bid to clear the back log.
The Warriors, who returned from Namibia where they lost 1-0 to the hosts in the Chan qualifier on Sunday, are not breaking camp as they prepare for the decisive second leg at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.
It never rains but it pours for NACIDO RICO’s favourite team. CHAN team coaches should drop inconsistent Chitiyo and ineffective Muchenje.
The PSL and Zifa are to blame for this debacle,they should have stuck to the initial decision they took during the Cosafa tournament restrict each team to provide a maximum of two players so that league games were not affected.The implications of their worst decision making would result in teams incurring losses because some high profile matches like Dembare vs Platinum matches will be played during the mid week.After all Chitiyo pulled out in the first game so whats the use of recalling him,in actual fact has he been recalled or Caps are just trying to use some arm twisting tactics since they are developing cold feet over the How Mine match.
Caps united might as well kiss the championship aspirations this year goodbye. They will surely fail to defend this year”s championship, not because their standard has gone down but because of the backlog they are facing currently.For them to fullfil all these fixtures, they will be forced to play at least two games a week which will not be easy at all. Caps united, prepare yourself for a grueling season this year