BCC eyes 50/50 gender parity

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has come up with a new gender policy that seeks, among other things, to increase female participation in top decision-making positions from the current 27% to 50% by 2030.

The gender policy document, gleaned by Southern Eye yesterday, is in line with the country’s Constitution and matches international standards.

It aims to ensure equitable economic development and employment creation opportunities among residents.

Town clerk, Christopher Dube said the latest policy document was a culmination of consultations launched in 2015 after the council had operated without a gender policy since its inception.

“Council will develop gender sensitive recruitment policies, which encourage both women and men, including persons with disabilities, to seek employment in the organisation with a view to achieve gender equity among staff of council,” the policy document in part read.

In terms of resource allocation, the policy stated that steps will be taken to assess the needs and concerns of women and men, with a view to ensure equitable allocation of resources in all areas.

“Council will consider the gender dimensions of the economically disadvantaged and will undertake poverty reduction programmes in a sustainable and gender sensitive manner,” the document read.

Council will allocate informal trading facilities to women and men, able-bodied and disabled, it added.

The local authority, in the policy, recognises HIV and Aids as a major challenge to development, economic and social growth.

It also stated that it would ensure that programmes to address HIV and Aids among councillors, staff and in the community are implemented in a gender responsive manner.

“Council will ensure men, women, boys and girls are consulted and involved in water and sanitation service delivery issues and decisions,” the policy read.

“This gender policy, therefore, commits to spearheading a specific gender responsive effort in the management of the environment, particularly focusing on the exacerbation effects of climate change on pre-existing inequalities between men and women; boys and girls.”