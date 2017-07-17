Zifa women football leader in Holland

ZIFA women football administrator, Theresa Maguraushe is in Amsterdam, Netherlands, where she attended a workshop, graced by Fifa general secretary, Fatma Samoura.

BY SPORTS REPORTER

Maguraushe left the country on Thursday afternoon for a two-day event, which ended yesterday, and was among an elite group of female football leaders.

The convention was organised by Fifa, in association with Uefa.

Among other things, the weekend convention acted as a follow-up programme for all participants, following their previous participation in the Fifa Female Leadership Development Programme and the Uefa Women in Football Leadership Programme.

The event provided women within the international football community with an opportunity to interact, share notes, as well as enhance individual leadership skills in order to come up with tailor-made solutions to counter challenges faced by women in football.

Maguraushe was among the 10 female leaders in football from Africa invited to partake in the capacity-building workshop.

Previously, she has been to Switzerland and Netherlands, among other destinations, where she exchanged ideas with other female leaders from various countries.