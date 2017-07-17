UNWTO officials seek more funding for commemorations

OFFICIALS at the Victoria Falls United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) legacy project have appealed for cash donations of $10 000 to put finishing touches to the project to commemorate the hosting of the 20th global tourism extravaganza in 2015.

By Nokuthaba Dlamini

Project chair, Olga Mutamba said the money for refurbishing Chinotimba swimming pool was not enough to finish all the touch ups before commissioning at the end of the month.

After jointly hosting the UNWTO summit in 2015, Zimbabwe and Zambia received $120 000 to commemorate the successful hosting of the 20th General Assembly.

However, Mutamba said they had only received $47 000, which he said was not enough to complete the project.

“The money that we received was not enough to complete the project. We have since started to ask for funds from residents and other stakeholders,” she said.

“We are looking at $10 000 and we hope that the response will be positive so that by the end of month, everything would’ve fallen in place and our ground environment will be done as well.”

Mutamba said the money had been coming in batches and they received the final share about two weeks ago.

She said they had managed to refurbish the changing rooms, toilets, including painting and fitting new materials, adding that they were currently working on reducing the depth of the pool.

The local authority pool in the past years had been abandoned due to many death incidences, leading to its closing down among other maintenance-related issues.

Authorities from the tourism industry are expected to attend the official commissioning. The community pool is expected to promote water sport and identification of swimming stars, according to officials.