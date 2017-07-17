Olama crowned Chibuku champions

OLAMA Hearts from Music Crossroads Academy shrugged off stiff competition from nine other music outfits, to scoop the top prize in the Chibuku Road to Fame Harare provincial finals held at Club Manake in Ruwa on Friday.

BY CALVIN MAHACHI

The winning group danced away $500 richer, followed by Afro Jam and sungura outfit, Naka Sugar Express, which received $300 and $200, respectively.

Olama Hearts will represent Harare in the national finals scheduled for September.

The group’s leader, Simbarashe Paridzira, said they were excited by their victory and promised to represent Harare to their utmost best at the national finals.

“We are very happy with this victory and we are going to do our best during the [national] finals,” he said.

“I would also like to thank the organisers for such a wonderful event. It gives us opportunities to showcase our talent and opportunities like these are hard to come by.”

A representative of the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) acting provincial arts manager, Oliver Chauke, encouraged music promoters to promote local artists in different communities.

“As NACZ, we encourage all music promoters to work with local musicians in our communities. We are elated that the music industry is growing each year and that our community is taking pride in, and appreciating, local music.”

Artists who attended the provincial finals included Albert Nyati, Clive “Mono” Mukundu and Edith WeUtonga.

Entertainment was provided by last year’s winners, Adequate Sounds, led by Tendai Gwazi.

Chibuku Road to Fame music talent showcase is one of the longest running grassroots talent identification initiatives in the country, sponsored by Delta Beverages, through their Chibuku brand, in partnership with NACZ.