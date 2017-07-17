GMB burglar sentenced to 210 hours community service

AN unemployed Hwange man was last week ordered to perform 210 hours of community service for breaking into a Grain Marketing Board (GMB) and stealing 600 empty sacks for resale.

David Chalisebela (33) of Lwendulo village was sentenced on his own plea of guilty to unlawful entry and theft when he appeared before Hwange magistrate, Portia Mhlanga.

The court heard that last Monday, Chalisebela scaled the GMB’s perimeter fence in Hwange and stole the empty bags from a warehouse, but was spotted by a security guard as he left the premises, leading to his arrest.

In mitigation, Chalisebela told the court that he wanted to resell the bags and raise money for his upkeep since he was unemployed.

He was initially sentenced to nine months on both counts before three months were suspended on condition of good behaviour and the remaining six months set aside on condition that he performs 210 hours of community service at Lwendulo Primary School.