Byo filmmakers to undergo training

BULAWAYO filmmakers will conduct a film training workshop on July 29 as part of an ambitious drive to “exhume” the industry in the City of Kings, where 40 participants are expected to benefit.

Dubbed Indie263, the initiative is the brainchild of award-winning filmmaker, Lenni Mdawini Sibanda of the production house, Ya-sibo? Media.

Sibanda, who scooped 2016 National Arts Merit Award for the short film Jane the Ghost, told NewsDay that the initiative was meant to equip filmmakers with skills and opportunities to appear in short films that will be produced by Ya-sibo? Media.

“After witnessing the death of the film industry [in Bulawayo], we have decided to come together in a micro-budget filmmaking workshop,” he said.

“Established filmmakers from different stables will be teaching participants the art of acting for the screen and we are expecting a group of about 40 participants.”

Sibanda said it was unnecessary to wait for foreign organisations to bail them out, as it was possible to resuscitate the film industry in Bulawayo without their aid.

He said the panel leading the workshop will be made up of experienced filmmakers.

“Indie263 facilitators comprise of young working film practitioners, with a good track record,” Sibanda said.

“These include Tsitsi Gumbo, an award-winning actress, Mhle Nzima and Elliot Moyo, producers of award-winning feature film, Lost Letter, as well as award-winning filmmaker, Nigel Ndlovu of NigVision.”

He said he was expecting aspiring filmmakers and actors to turn out in their numbers and the first time actors and filmmakers will also be afforded a chance to star in short films that will be shot during the course of the workshop.