Bukhosi Sibanda joins Ubuntu Cape Town

THE Castle Lager Premier Soccer League leading scorer, Bukhosi Sibanda, left the country on Friday to join his new club, National First Division side Ubuntu Cape Town FC, where he has reportedly signed a three-year contract.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

The Bantu Rovers and former Young Warriors’ captain leaves the local league having banged in 10 goals in the first half of the 2017 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League programme.

Tshintsha Guluva general manager, Wilbert Sibanda yesterday confirmed that Sibanda (20) left on Friday, but could not be drawn to reveal more on the nature of the player’s deal with Ubuntu Cape Town FC.

The South African club owner, Michael Jenkins was not reachable for comment, but sources said Sibanda has joined the Cape Town-based side.

“Bukhosi Sibanda left on Friday to join Ubuntu Cape Town FC. What I can only say is that the club has offered him a contract and he is happy and we have let him go. Ubuntu has the same model as Bantu Rovers; giving youngsters a platform and creating opportunities as they have links overseas,” Wilbert said.

Ubuntu Cape Town FC recently acquired Cape Town FC’s franchise in the National Fist Division and has enlisted former Bafana Bafana defender, Roger Links as head coach, with Jean-Pierre as assistant coach and former Eagles, Zimbabwe Saints and Highlanders goalkeeper, Pernell McKop as goalkeepers’ coach.

Jenkins, two weeks ago, confirmed to South African media that: “We have retained and bought the contracts of the 14 players that were still part of the team (Cape Town FC).”

Meanwhile, Bantu Rovers striker, Obrey Chirinda was due back in the country yesterday from a two-week trial stint with the same club. Struggling Bantu Rovers, who also lost Newman Sianchali to Bulawayo City, have brought in Pride Zivengwa from Tsholotsho FC and also registered United States-based Marvin Sibanda, an attacking midfielder, who left Bantu Rovers for the US on a scholarship.