Top chef pockets $10 000

July 15, 2017 in News

TM Pick n Pay Battle of the Chefs season two winner, Dylan Taylor, walked away $10 000 richer at the official prize handover ceremony in Harare yesterday.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

Chefs Carmen Vlahakis, Cherron Harry, Wilson Jameson and Dylan Taylor ready for epic final

The prize money was accompanied by several other gifts courtesy of TM Pick n Pay, who were the main sponsors of the cooking show.

Speaking at a Press conference yesterday, Taylor said he was happy to have won.

“It feels awesome that I managed to win the competition. It was a huge challenge and I had a shaky start, but I am really glad that I took the judges’ advice, because it helped me a lot to improve,” he said.

Taylor said he was going to use the money to purchase a food truck, which will provide Japanese food.

The show’s executive producer, Joseph Bunga, thanked TM Pick n Pay for bankrolling the second season.

“Season one was a self-financed trip and we were in debt afterwards, so the coming in of TM Pick n Pay was really incredible because the success of the show is dependent on the headline sponsor, so I would say in order to see a transformation in Zimbabwe, we need to work with people who wants to make a change,” he said.

The four finalists, who battled for honours after 12 weeks and over 30 challenges, were Carmen Vlahakis, Cherron Harry, Wilson Jameson and Taylor.

