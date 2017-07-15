Top chef pockets $10 000

TM Pick n Pay Battle of the Chefs season two winner, Dylan Taylor, walked away $10 000 richer at the official prize handover ceremony in Harare yesterday.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

The prize money was accompanied by several other gifts courtesy of TM Pick n Pay, who were the main sponsors of the cooking show.

Speaking at a Press conference yesterday, Taylor said he was happy to have won.

“It feels awesome that I managed to win the competition. It was a huge challenge and I had a shaky start, but I am really glad that I took the judges’ advice, because it helped me a lot to improve,” he said.

Taylor said he was going to use the money to purchase a food truck, which will provide Japanese food.

The show’s executive producer, Joseph Bunga, thanked TM Pick n Pay for bankrolling the second season.

“Season one was a self-financed trip and we were in debt afterwards, so the coming in of TM Pick n Pay was really incredible because the success of the show is dependent on the headline sponsor, so I would say in order to see a transformation in Zimbabwe, we need to work with people who wants to make a change,” he said.

The four finalists, who battled for honours after 12 weeks and over 30 challenges, were Carmen Vlahakis, Cherron Harry, Wilson Jameson and Taylor.