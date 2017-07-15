Namibia maintain dominance over Zim

NAMIBIA maintained their impressive record over Zimbabwe junior schools rugby teams after cruising to a dominant 59-19 win over the Old Mutual Under-16 side on the final day of the Under-16 Coca-Cola Grant Khomo Week at Grey College in Bloemfontein, South Africa, yesterday.

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO IN BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA

As has become the norm whenever the two teams meet, the battle of the packs was won by a dominant Namibian front row, who bullied the Zimbabwean forwards for the entire game.

Zimbabwe also did not do themselves any favours by missing too many tackles and making basic handling errors in crucial areas of the field which allowed Namibia to capitalise by running in nine tries and managing seven conversions.

The Old Mutual Under-16 Junior Sables responded through a brace of tries by captain and full-back Rukudzo Munyeza and another try by eighthman Lourence Old.

Yesterday’s defeat saw the Old Mutual Zimbabwe Under-16 side finishing second from bottom on the 20-team log standings after managing one win in three matches.

Zimbabwe’s only victory of the tournament came against bottom-placed Border Country Districts (49-0) in the second round of matches, having been hammered 71-19 by a rampant Free State side on the opening day of the five-day rugby festival.

In an earlier match, the Old Mutual Zimbabwe Under-13 schools rugby team also completed their campaign on losing note after going down 21-37 to Griquas, who were aided by some questionable calls by referee Quinton Janse van Rensburg.

Talented centre, Daniel Erasmus had opened the scoring with a brilliantly executed kick and chase from deep into Zimbabwe’s half before two late tries by winger Brendon Jameson.

Fly-half, Andrew Robinson and full-back, Chase Smyth managed a conversion each, while Griquas managed seven tries and a conversion.

The Zimbabwe Under-13 side finished third from bottom on the 20-team log standings with one victory and three defeats in their four matches.

Attention will now shift to the Old Zimbabwe Under-18 and Academy Week teams ahead of the highly anticipated schools rugby event, the Under-18 Coca-Cola Craven Week and Academy Week festivals, to be held at St Stithians College, in Johannesburg, South Africa, from Monday to July 22.