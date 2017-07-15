Moyo a half war veteran: Zicosu

A STUDENTS’ union affiliated to Zanu PF has called for the censure of Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo over his public spat with a number of officials in government, as well as the country’s security establishment.

BY RICHARD CHIDZA

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Congress of Students’ Union (Zicosu) called on President Robert Mugabe to censure Moyo, arguing the Higher Education minister’s brick-bats at Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander, General Constantino Chiwenga were instead aimed at the Zanu PF leader.

“All level-headed Zimbabweans and Zanu PF members, in particular, must be shocked that Jonathan Moyo is still a Cabinet minister and politburo member after all such penchant of attacking senior leaders (sic), successful government programmes, exposing politburo minutes to private media and attacking service chiefs.

“We would want to ask (Patrick) Chinamasa, as the legal secretary of the party, whether our rules are still worth following and whether discipline is still cherished or not,” Zicosu said.

Moyo is engaged in a war of words with Chiwenga, Air Marshal Perrance Shiri, Chinamasa, Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the State media.

The Higher Education minister has also cast aspersions at the command agriculture scheme and questioned Chiwenga’s PhD.

“We wish to register our dismay at the numerous unfounded and factually false insinuations that Chiwenga is not the owner of his PhD thesis,” the students said.

“It is false because when he was asked to substantiate his claims, his response showed that he had said that out of sour grapes, following General Chiwenga and Air Marshal Shiri’s dismissal of his claim that he is a half war veteran.”

Efforts to get a comment from Moyo were fruitless yesterday.