Moyo a half war veteran: Zicosu

A STUDENTS’ union affiliated to Zanu PF has called for the censure of Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo over his public spat with a number of officials in government, as well as the country’s security establishment.
BY RICHARD CHIDZA
In a statement, the Zimbabwe Congress of Students’ Union (Zicosu) called on President Robert Mugabe to censure Moyo, arguing the Higher Education minister’s brick-bats at Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander, General Constantino Chiwenga were instead aimed at the Zanu PF leader.
“All level-headed Zimbabweans and Zanu PF members, in particular, must be shocked that Jonathan Moyo is still a Cabinet minister and politburo member after all such penchant of attacking senior leaders (sic), successful government programmes, exposing politburo minutes to private media and attacking service chiefs.
“We would want to ask (Patrick) Chinamasa, as the legal secretary of the party, whether our rules are still worth following and whether discipline is still cherished or not,” Zicosu said.
Moyo is engaged in a war of words with Chiwenga, Air Marshal Perrance Shiri, Chinamasa, Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the State media.
The Higher Education minister has also cast aspersions at the command agriculture scheme and questioned Chiwenga’s PhD.
“We wish to register our dismay at the numerous unfounded and factually false insinuations that Chiwenga is not the owner of his PhD thesis,” the students said.
“It is false because when he was asked to substantiate his claims, his response showed that he had said that out of sour grapes, following General Chiwenga and Air Marshal Shiri’s dismissal of his claim that he is a half war veteran.”
Efforts to get a comment from Moyo were fruitless yesterday.
Aha if the so called Zimbabwe Congress of Students Union indeed said this, its a shame, Let them finish their studies and reality will hit them like a hard brick. What is so special about Chiwenga that we cannot criticise him? He is just an Army Commander thats all. he is not the only ARMY COMMANDER in the whole world. Why would even the so called university students glorify an army commander? How could an army commander be in the newspapers every week? We have every right to criticise him because of his utterances. if he wants to be a politician, its fine, let him leave that post and even if he says a lot of nonsense daily we wont have a problem with him. Its like Zimbabweans are gripped with fear each time some one criticizes this guy. Not prof Moyo Not the Moyos. We cant be silenced by the very people we have mandated to protect us. Prof Moyo doesnt pose any danger to our country. does he? So how does Chiwenga come in? If you talk about discipline there in your zanu pf its fine, we respect that. But if prof Moyo is commenting on national issues he shouldnt be intimidated. Even i as a citizen cannot be intimidated by an army boss. We have a constitution which is the supreme law and even the Army boss must bow down to it. Jonathan has not violated our constitution but Chiwenga does and you still glory him.
Prof Moyo might be right. These PHDs that are given to these guys hmmm. Someone might be doing the writing. these guys are not worth their salt from an academic perspective.