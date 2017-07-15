What makes a leader stand out?

WE have different types of leaders, some leaders do better than others, to an extent of being written in history. The name Nelson Mandela carries with it emotion, weight or special gravitas, for example. The power of the leader is seen by his ability to influence others.

SUCCESS LIFE: JONAH NYONI

The more they positively influence others the greater their impact. This influence is created because of their personal success. Success is created by habits and so is failure, we don’t just stumble into either, it takes concerted effort to attain success in leadership.

As leaders, we don’t win when we are on the platform, but we do so in our everyday rituals, or simply, we are the sum total of our everyday habits. Given a day or two to be with an individual or an institute, I can predict its future success. To change your results or destiny, change your routine or the way you do things. The truth is you can’t reach your destiny by plying a wrong road; which is what most people.

Master communication

Great communicators are better leaders. Forbes magazine says: “This is the most fundamental people skill because it encompasses your persona and ability to get along with other colleagues, persuade others to listen to your ideas, and much more.”

Lynn Taylor says. “If you have a gift for the spoken and written word, you will always put your best foot forward. Being articulate is highly prized in today’s workplace, when time is at a premium and technology requires constant communication.”

Your network determines your net worth

Your network determines who you see and who you know and eventually who does business with you. The vastness of it will fatten your wallet; I have seen this work in my life as a speaker. Make an effort to know people of a like mindset.

I’m saddened by leaders, who want to be known, but don’t invest in knowing people. Work on your people skills or soft skills.

Great readers are great leaders

Are leaders born or made? I prefer the latter. You might be born with charisma, gusto, and eloquence, but if you don’t make an effort to improve yourself, you are on the verge of impoverishment.

Leaders need to know more and be empowered. Great qualifications, technical or hard skills are not enough on their own, there is more to it. Read quality authors on leadership like Warren Bennis, Peter Drucker, Dale Carnegie and many more.

Smile another mile

A leader needs to learn to smile. A genuine smile means a lot to colleagues. Smiling is to the leader’s advantage. Scientifically it’s said that when you frown, you use 43 face muscles, but a smile only uses 17.

Probably, that’s why most people develop more wrinkles and age faster; it’s because they don’t smile enough. Challenges are inevitable, in fact, storms bulge the muscles of a leader and they learn from them. In such instances, it takes motivation to encourage yourself and others with a genuine smile.

Eagles love storms because it motivates them to soar higher and that should be the attitude of leaders.

Exercise equals expertise

To be good in communication, exercise by speaking to your mirror alone at home.

Record yourself and seek professional training in speaking.

Communication is at the heart of leadership; it could be written or spoken.

Your questions determine the answers

The questions we ask determine the responses we get. This could be in trying to solve a situation or working with others. We get the answers to the questions we ask.

Quiet time leads to quality decisions

Leaders are people that always seem to be on the move, but they need rest. I have worked with leaders in churches like pastors, bishops etc and some of them were on the brink of divorce because they are alienated from their families because of work. Have quality time to refresh, refill, and review. One best way to do that is to have time to pray away from people.

Why not listen, look and learn?

The purpose of a leader is not to give commands and be in control, but to be courteous and learn to listen, look and learn.

Contentment shouldn’t stop the leader

Success is some people’s enemy, some leaders stop and bask in their past glory. The trends are changing, the rules of the game are shifting and you can’t afford to use the Shakespearian wisdom for new challenges. Aim higher every day, look for new opportunities and invent something new.

Right thinking calibrates leaders

There is a law that causes some things to be attracted to us, called the law of attraction. I learnt this when I was in Form Three and I have reaped so much from it.

I was poor, but I made my up my mind that I wanted do great.

I saw myself working on radio, I saw myself being a known author before I became one. Now I’m working towards attaining my first million dollars.

It’s possible!

Napoleon Hill, in his classic book Think and Grow Rich (which I have read over and over again) says: “If you do not see great riches in your imagination, you will never see them in your bank balance.”

Motivation tickles the soul

“What is the difference between an obstacle and an opportunity? Our attitude towards it.

“Every opportunity has a difficulty and every difficulty has an opportunity,” J Sidlow Baxter wrote in the book Awake my Heart.

A leader has to empty his mind of all negativity and fill it with proper motivation. A leader has to wake up daily and say, “this is the day the Lord has made and I will be glad in it”.

In your car, don’t listen to junk from every Jack and Jill, listen to music that inspires you.

Listen to motivation for greatness and excellence. Create a mental picture of success. See the best and expect the best from your efforts and you will win.

As a leader, wake up early, have quiet time, review your previous plans, and plan for your day. Have at least five things on your to do-list that you are going to accomplish for the day. Some people just plod into a day without a blueprint.

Situations don’t have to set the agenda for you but set the agenda for that day.

That’s what leaders do.

They are not driven by the situation, but they drive situations!

Parting point: Great leaders are a result of what they purpose to do daily for their own benefit, for those around them and for the next generation.

Greatness is not about what happens in your lifetime, but how you strive to be part of what happens so as to cause positive change.

Jonah Nyoni is an author, success coach and certified leadership/business trainer. He is the author of Inspiration for Success and Success Within Reach. Contact details: Tel: 0772 581 918. Email: jonah@classicmail.co.za. Twitter@jonahnyoni.