Lone anti-Mugabe protester appears in court

LONE protester, Grievance Sipikita, was on Thursday arrested for the second time in as many months, as he continues staging low-profile protests demanding President Robert Mugabe’s resignation.

BY RICHARD CHIDZA

He appeared in court yesterday and is now free on $30 bail.

In early June, he was arrested and charged with criminal nuisance, for which he paid a $10 fine, the same offence he was accused of on Thursday.

However, Sipikita said he would not be deterred and he would approach the Constitutional Court “because I know my rights”.

While it could not be established whether he had approached the apex court, Sipikita appeared at the magistrates’ court on Thursday on the same charge after police swooped on him holding a placard inscribed with the words: Failed Mugabe Must Step Down.

In the weeks leading to his latest brush with law enforcement agents, Sipikita said he was being threatened.

“I want a nation that is free from fear, hatred, misery, killings, abductions and unemployment. That is what I believe in and I will fight to make it happen,” a defiant Sipikita said.