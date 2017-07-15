Former NRZ workers sue company for $93 500 salary arrears

FIVE former National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) workers have sued their ex-employer over a total of over $93 500 owed to them in salaries and benefits.

BY SILAS NKALA

The five — Oliver Nkomo, Gilbert Chiwaura, Elliah Banda, Titus Moyo and Poster Zinyama — separately filed their summons at the Bulawayo High Court on July 11 demanding payment of their dues.

In his founding summons and affidavit, Nkomo said he was demanding the payment of $16 996,49 being outstanding salaries and benefits owed to him by the NRZ.

“The plaintiff was employed by defendant from October 24, 1978 to December 30, 2015 when he went on retirement,” the founding affidavit read.

“The defendant owes plaintiff

$16 996,49. The defendant has refused, failed and/or neglected to pay the plaintiff’s outstanding salaries and benefits despite legal demand being made.”

Chiwaura demanded $19 491,39 being salary and benefits arrears owed to him.

He said he was employed by the parastatal from October 1, 1981 to January 31, 2016, when he took early retirement.

He said the company had refused, neglected and/or failed to pay his money despite demand.

Banda submitted that the company owed him $18 729,07 in salary and benefits arrears.

He said he was employed by NRZ from July 4, 1977 to February 29, 2016.

Moyo, who was employed by the NRZ from March 19, 1981 to February 29, 2016, when he took early retirement, submitted that the company owed him

$18 505,13.

Zinyama said NRZ owed him $19 096,06.

He said he started working for the NRZ on October 2, 1982 until July 31, 2016, when he went on early retirement.

The aggrieved former workers prayed for an order compelling the company to pay its dues to them.

NRZ is yet to respond to the summons.