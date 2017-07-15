‘Business should promote Bill of Rights’

Constitutional law expert, Alex Magaisa has challenged the business community to be well-versed with provisions of the new Constitution, particularly those to do with the Bill of Rights, as failure to do so could affect growth of their entities.

BY XOLISANI NCUBE

Magaisa, former adviser of MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai during the inclusive government, who participated in the constitution-making process, was giving a lecture on constitutionalism and business at an Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) Conversations hosted in partnership with Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

He said business entities have an obligation to promote and protect the Bill of Rights, as enshrined in section 4 of the Constitution.

“Companies must train their staff on observing the rights and obligations given in the Constitution,” he said.

“It is important that companies invest in assisting their workers to understand their rights, especially those at the high end, those who make decisions, not only in order to comply with the Constitution, but also to exploit opportunities that are given in the Constitution.”

He said one of the most important rights, which the business community should make use of and protect, is the right to private property.

“One of the most important rights for business is the right to private property,” Magaisa said. “As lawyers and business, we must be familiar with what we are able to do and what we are unable to do as given by this Constitution.”

The United Kingdom-based law lecturer said the Constitution was a politically-negotiated document, with more focus on power-related issues and less on humanitarian rights such as consumer protection and health issues.

