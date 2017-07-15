BCC, CBZ sign MoU for 670 housing units

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) and CBZ Bank yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the implementation of a housing project that will see the construction of 670 housing units for medium income earners in the city.

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI/SHARON SIBINDI

The houses will be built on stands measuring 600 square metres each.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, acting Bulawayo mayor, Norman Hlabani said the agreement commissioned Mahatshula East housing project.

“This housing project will avail stands that have been serviced with water, sewer and tarred roads,” he said.

“The preliminary designs of the servicing are estimated to have 14 000 metres of sewer, 12 500 metres of water and 15 500 metres of roads.”

Hlabani said BCC was committed to reducing the housing backlog, with the housing waiting list currently at 110 000.

CBZ official, Casper Chibanga said the MoU would help them increase their contribution towards the government’s drive to put a roof above every citizen’s head.

“At CBZ, we also believe in working through, and with, various like-minded institutions, to create partners for success,” he said.

“This ensures that we increase the economic impact of our projects through creation of a wider spectrum of opportunities.

“To this end, we remain open to partnering with like-minded institutions in our quest to contribute positively towards national housing delivery across the country.”

The signing of the MoU comes after CBZ commissioned and sold more than 1 300 fully serviced residential stands in Victoria Falls.