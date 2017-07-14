Tsvangirai cancels Byo meeting

MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai’s meeting with Bulawayo structures scheduled for tomorrow to set the tone ahead of the party’s launch of the 2018 election campaigns has been postponed to allow for the funeral of the Matabeleland North Senator Alphina Juba.

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

Tsvangirai was expected in the city to address a meeting, provincial spokesperson, Felix Magalela Mafa Sibanda said.

The party had announced that Tsvangirai would meet the structures from “branch, district, province and local national executive members on various party and national issues”, while also attending to divisions in the province.

Sibanda confirmed the Saturday meeting has been postponed to pave way for the late Senator’s burial.

“The president’s meeting with Bulawayo provincial assembly has been postponed indefinitely since it has coincided with the funeral of Senator Juba, who we feel played a crucial role in the fight against Zanu PF,” he said.

Juba passed away last week in Zambia, where she had gone to seek treatment for an unknown ailment.

She had been unwell for almost two months, and was at one point admitted at the Hwange Colliery Hospital.

Juba was one of the party’s founding members, and once served as the party’s provincial women’s leader.

It has also been reported that Tsvangirai is out of the country, having gone to South Africa for medical reasons.