Strong Sables side take on Namibia

The Sables technical team has made four changes to the Zimbabwe senior team for their tough Rugby Africa Gold Cup match against Namibia in Windhoek tomorrow.

BY KENNEDY NYAVAYA

The Sables, who put up a spirited fight against Senegal last month, coming from behind to win the game in a showcase of fine rugby, will be hoping to come out as victors in the stern assignment before them.

The Namibians, who also managed to subdue the West Africans posting a higher margin victory of 95-0, earlier this month, have in the recent past overpowered Zimbabwe.

Sables team manager, Sam Samu said: “(The) mood has been high (and) there is confidence among the players.”

The squad is boosted by the return of veteran flanker, Jacques Leitao, who will join Australia-based, Connor Pritchard and returning number eight, Njabulo Ndlovu.

Highly-rated centre, Daniel Capsopoulos replaces injured Lenience Tambwera, while Brian Nyaude starts at lock ahead of Witness Mandizha to complete the changes in the team.

Zimbabwe starting 15

Props: Denford Mutamangira and Lawrence Cleminson

Hooker: Tolerance Zishe

Locks: Fortune Chipendu and Brian Nyaude

Flanks: Connor Pritchard and Jacques Leitao

8th man: Njabulo Ndhlovu

Scrum half: Hilton Mudariki

Fly half: Tichafara Makwanya

Centres: Ngoni Chibuwe and Daniel Capsopoulos

Wings: Stephan Hunduza and Takudzwa Kumadiro

Full back: Tedius Hwanda



Replacements

Front row: Irvine Nduwa, David Makanda and Graham Cochrane

Other forwards: Takudzwa Mandiwanza and Andrew Rose

Backs: Scott Jones, Gavin Nyawata and Tinashe Gwisai