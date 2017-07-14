NewsDay website still the best

Alpha Media Holdings’ (AMH) flagship website, NewsDay, has maintained its dominance, as the best website after being voted top in the Best News Website and the Overall Best Zimbabwean Website categories at the second edition of the Zimbabwe Digital Marketing Awards held at in Harare yesterday.

By Tinotenda Samukange

AMH, the biggest private newspaper group in the country, is the publisher of NewsDay, The Standard and Zimbabwe Independent.

Last year, NewsDay bagged the best overall website at the inaugural Zimbabwe Digital Marketing Awards.

AMH managing director, Vincent Kahiya said: “We are excited by this latest recognition of our endeavour to be market leaders in providing platforms and services that give us a distinct advantage in the content industry.

“AMH has set high standards in digital media development and remains keen to work with developers and service providers to create products that meet changing content consumption patterns.”

AMH chief operating officer, Kangai Maukazuva said: “We are excited to be endorsed by our audiences, as the best digital platform of choice.

“As a business, we are making incremental innovations; that is not only growing our audiences, but also increasing engagement with multiple forms of content that we offer.

“Mobile is at the centre of our digital strategy and that is why we radically changed the smartphone user experience last year and made it easy to navigate cleaner, faster and more engaging.

“Going forward, we will soon launch modernised feature-phones and desktop experiences in line with modern digital trends. We commit ourselves to moving with the times, as we understand that our readers are dynamic.”

This is not the first time the website has been recognised locally and internationally for its innovation in digital publishing.

In 2013, NewsDay won the Highway Telkom Africa Most Innovative Newsroom Award in Grahamstown, South Africa, in recognition of groundbreaking content strategies that included live blogging, audio and video publishing.

In 2014, the award-winning website was ranked as the most accessed online platform on mobile devices by Opera Mini in Zimbabwe, beating some of the most popular international sites like Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube.

Other winners were NetOne for scooping the Best Internet Service Provider of the Year Award and its One Fusion promotion grabbed the Outstanding Digital Campaign of the Year.

Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board bagged the Most Efficient Digitalised Monitoring System of the Year Award, while CBZ Bank walked away with the gong for the Most Innovative Bank of the Year.