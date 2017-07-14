Hwange hunt for coaches

HWANGE are head-hunting for a head coach and assistants after they parted ways with entire technical team headed by Nation Dube this week.

BY SPORTS REPORTER

Dube and his crew, which included assistant coach, Mbebelo Njekwa and goalkeepers’ coach, Chenjerai Dube, were fired on Wednesday following a string of poor results in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, where they have lost eight of the 16 matches they have so far played for, winning three, and drawing five.

Hwange Colliery corporate affairs manager, Rugare Dhobbie yesterday confirmed that they had parted ways with their technical team.

“Losing matches will not make the club compete for the Premiership top prize and risks even relegation. If results are not coming, decisions such as the one made at Hwange FC will be made.

“The Hwange FC executive committee’s view on poor performance is no different from any other committee of any serious football club. Any serious club determined to deliver to its fans, its sponsors, its owners and the communities in which they are resident would have taken the same decision,” she said. Names of possible candidates mooted to take over include Luke Masomere, Bigboy Mawiwi and Bongani Mafu.