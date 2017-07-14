GMB in massive recruitment of ‘Green Bombers’

STATE grain buyer, Grain Marketing Board (GMB) has embarked on a massive recruitment exercise of youth trained in Zanu PF camps to help with the collection of produce at depots dotted across the country, NewsDay has learnt.

BY RICHARD CHIDZA

Sources told NewsDay yesterday that the GMB had been ordered to use Zanu PF structures in the recruitment, which insiders said could see thousands of new employees.

“We will be recruiting a lot of new workers to help with collection of grain and all produce that is to be delivered at depots throughout the country,” a source said. “But there is a catch: Most of these are supposed to be graduates from the Border Gezi training camps and are to be vetted by party (Zanu PF) structures.”

Thousands of youth, now nicknamed Green Bombers, have gone through the national youth service programme, but are often accused of terrorising opposition supporters.

Acting GMB general manager, Lawrence Jasi confirmed the recruitment, but refused to give further details.

“Naturally, when we have more work, we are forced to recruit, but I am not allowed to speak on these issues,” he said. “The ministry of Agriculture is responsible for such things, you can talk to them for details.

“I do not have the figures relating to the recruitment. We cannot talk about command agriculture, it is not our area of concern.”

GMB has more than 80 depots and has reportedly set aside over $25 million to pay farmers, most of whom have been contracted by the government under the command agriculture scheme.

Zanu PF spokesperson, Simon Khaya Moyo referred questions to Agriculture minister Joseph Made.

“We are not involved. GMB is a government institution that has nothing to do with the party. We would not be involved in its recruitment procedures,” he said.

Made and his deputy responsible for cropping, Davis Marapira, were not available for comment.