Absentee ministers hurt our electoral chances: Zanu PF MP

Goromonzi West legislator, Biata Nyamupinga (Zanu PF) has blasted government ministers over poor time-keeping, saying this will result in people not taking them seriously.

BY MUNESU NYAKUDYA

She said this on Wednesday at the official handover of three classroom blocks to Govera Primary School in Goromonzi, donated by the Japanese embassy in collaboration with Nhaka Foundation.

The event was supposed to be officiated by Primary and Secondary Education minister Lazarus Dokora, who did not turn up, and instead sent an official from his ministry, the deputy director of communications, Patrick Zhumbo.

“I was not happy with the minister sending an official to officiate at this event because of the (importance of the event), but I understand that the minister had a very busy schedule and he had to fly out of the country,” Nyamupinga said.

“My plea is that may government officials learn to be on time. We don’t want them to spoil our relationships with our people, since we are heading towards elections.”

Ministers have also been reprimanded by Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda for absconding Parliament business, an issue that has triggered an outcry from opposition parties.