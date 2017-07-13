NewsDay is just the best!

Alpha Media Holdings (AMH)’s flagship daily newspaper, NewsDay, has been voted the overall best Zimbabwean website, and the best news website at the 2017 at the second edition of the Zimbabwe Digital Marketing Awards held in Harare on Thursday.

AMH, the biggest private newspaper group in the country, is the publisher of NewsDay, The Standard, Zimbabwe Independent and Southern Eye.

Last year, NewsDay also bagged the best overall website at the inaugural Zimbabwe Digital Marketing Awards.

This is not the first time the website has been recognised locally and internationally for its innovation in digital publishing.

In 2013, NewsDay won the Highway Telkom Africa Most Innovative Newsroom Award in Grahamstown, South Africa, in recognition of ground-breaking content strategies that included live blogging, audio and video publishing using moving screens.

In 2014, the award-winning website was ranked as the most accessed online platform on mobile devices in Zimbabwe, beating some of the most popular international sites like Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube.

According to Opera Software’s State of the Mobile Web report, www.newsday.co.zw comes third after international sites such as Facebook and Google. More to follow