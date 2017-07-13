Headmaster bashed for attending Mwazha church

A JOHANNE Masowe Apostolic sect member, who bashed her husband for attending a service at Paul Mwazha’s African Apostolic Church before running amok and stripping naked, while at a police station after her arrest, has been fined $200.

BY SILAS NKALA

Susan Mudzengi (43) was denying the charges of domestic violence and public indecency, when she appeared before Beitbridge magistrate, Goodswill Mavenge.

After full trial, the magistrate convicted her on both counts. He ordered her to pay $100 or spend 30 days in jail for each count.

Prosecutor, Munyonga Kuvarega told the court that the complainant in the matter is Paul Ndlovu (53), a headmaster at Nottingham Primary School in Beitbridge and is a member of the African Apostolic Church, while his wife, Mudzengi is a member of the Johane Masowe church.

Kuvarega said on May 20 this year, Ndlovu returned home from church and Mudzengi started shouting at him for attending Mwazha’s church.

Ndlovu was served with supper by his daughter and when he finished eating, Mudzengi grabbed him by the neck and pushed him to the floor before she sat on him and assaulted him several times with fists.

The accused also destroyed Ndlovu’s Bible, anointed water and Mwazha’s portrait picture.

The complainant managed to escape and reported the matter to the police, leading to Mudzengi’s arrest.

Following her arrest on June 17 and upon arrival at the police station, Mudzengi became violent and removed her clothes in full view of police officers and other people at the charge office.

Mudzengi threw away her clothes and female police officers later teamed up and forced her to wear her clothes before she was escorted into the cells.