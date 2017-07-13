Battle of the Chefs grand finale!

CONTESTANTS in the TM PicknPay Battle of the Chefs — Carmen Vlahakis, Cherron Harry, Wilson Jameson and Dylan Taylor — will today battle for honours after 12 weeks and over 30 challenges in the final episode, where they have to create dishes that will have the judges asking for more.

BY ARTS REPORTER

The four shrugged off stiff competition from hundreds of chefs from around the country, who applied to be on the show.

These have been 12 weeks of blood, sweat and tears, with many disappointments along the way, leaving the creme de la creme from the 16 contestants that took part in the 13-week season of TM PicknPay Battle of the Chefs brought by Zimgold.

There will be heat in the kitchen, courtesy of the four chefs, four menus and timing, as time is always limited, but the chefs have to deliver a three-course meal for the judges, Steve Hyde, Cherylyn Conlon and Taf Anifasi.

Prizes worth $10 000 are up for grabs, but will a chicken curry make the grade? Who will be left in the cold with their uninspiring dessert?

With a budget of $75, the contestants chose all their ingredients from TM PicknPay: Beef fillet, chicken, mopani worms and prawns were on the finalists’ menus.

Off the starter menus this episode is rosemary beef fillet, duck salad, bouillabaisse and sweet potato maple bacon soup. Duck can be quite a tricky protein and should always be fried on moderate heat skin side down in a dry heavy based pan. It should be moist and is usually accompanied by a plum or orange sauce.

The main course sees dishes like grilled chicken thighs, pasta verde, beef fillet and chicken curry presented to the judges. With limited time, the contestants are expected to deliver an outstanding dessert.