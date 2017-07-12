Zim team shines in Hollywood

EIGHT contestants, who represented Zimbabwe at the World Championships for Performing Arts (WCOPA) in the United States, which featured over 50 countries, collected 26 medals after sterling performances.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The achievements saw them bagging 11 more medals compared to what the Zimbabwean team amassed at last year’s event.

Zimbabwe Championships for Performing Arts co-founder and national director, Nyarayi Jessica Tandy, said the WCOPA showcase always gave exciting variations to talent.

She said three senior actors received scholarships from the New York Film Academy and New York Conservatory of Dramatic Arts, following their performances.

“This year, our Zimbabwe team had mainly contestants, who participated in the acting category. They did exceptionally well, considering this is the toughest group. The New York Film Academy and The New York Conservatory of Dramatic Arts only give out 15 and 10 scholarships, respectively, out of the 50 countries and three of our senior actors received both scholarships, which is a great achievement,” Tandy said.

She said the first two days of the event were designed to be educational, exposing the children to Hollywood’s rich entertainment history through visits to the Universal and New York Film Academy, where they had an appreciation of the production processes of Hollywood movies.

Daniel Lasker, who won three bronze medals and two scholarships, said participating at the prestigious event was a life-changing experience.

“Being in an environment that was full of other like-minded, passionate and talented people, who share the same dreams and goals was indescribable,” he said.

“I also left with a lifetime supply of beautiful memories and new relationships.”

Another contestant, Thulani Nzonzo, said she enjoyed the practical and hands-on lessons on drama.

“I might have faced many trials and tribulations, in terms of working on my skills and abilities as a performer, it was, however, beyond eye-opening to work in Hollywood, learning how to work in a real world, fast-paced environment and doing your best to stay afloat as an individual,” she said.