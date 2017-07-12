Zanu PF factions haggle over candidate

A fresh row has erupted between Zanu PF’s factions in Harare over a council candidate, as the internal squabbles to succeed President Robert Mugabe continue.

In a letter dated July 10 and addressed to party secretary for administration, Ignatius Chombo and copied to political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere, Harare East MP, Terrence Mukupe warned that Zanu PF could lose the upcoming council by-election for ward 46 due to infighting.

BY RICHARD CHIDZA

Mukupe accused provincial chairman, Charles Tawengwa, provincial commissar, Shadreck Mashayamombe and another unidentified official of tampering with party structures in order to favour a particular candidate ahead of the party’s primary elections.

“I would like to register our utmost disgust and contempt over the manner in which the chairman, political commissar and deputy secretary for security of Harare province are treating the ward. We potentially have another Norton scenario brewing,” he warned.

Mukupe confirmed writing the letter and accused Mashayamombe of plotting to rig the party primaries.

“All we are asking is for the commissar (Mashayamombe) to change the way he is doing things. He was chased away from Norton and Bikita, now he wants to bring his rigging machinery to Harare. We are just saying let us stick to the Zanu PF constitution,” Mukupe said.

Tawengwa declined to comment on the matter.

Chombo yesterday said he had not yet seen the letter, as Mashayamombe acknowledged the letter, but rejected claims that he was favouring anyone.

“That is not the case. We have decided that we cannot have people from Mashonaland East voting in Harare. The party has already taken a position on the matter; we had a meeting this afternoon on the issue. No one from another province, especially Mashonaland East, will be allowed to vote in Harare,” Mashayamombe said.

Tempers reportedly flared yesterday after a group of demonstrators stormed the party’s provincial meeting demanding that Mashayamombe and Tawengwa “stop tampering with structures”.

The group held placards inscribed Restore Districts, No Rigging in Harare and We Don’t Want Another Norton.

Zanu PF last year lost the Norton parliamentary by-election to independent candidate, Temba Mliswa amid allegations of imposition of candidates.

According to Mukupe, Zanu PF has three districts in ward 46, namely Tafara 1 North, Chazezesa and Kuzvitonga with 8 000 potential voters, but Mashayamombe and his backers have decided that the last two should be abolished.

Mukupe also said Mashayamombe and his allies wanted to use the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission voters’ roll instead of the party register.