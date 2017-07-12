EIGHT-YEAR-OLD Makanaka Chihuri has released a single titled Ebenezer, which is a precursor to her forthcoming six-track gospel album.

BY VANESSA GONYE

The song, which was recorded at Monolio Studios and produced by Clive Mono Mukundu, is an appreciation of God’s blessings.

Four tracks from the forthcoming album — Makanaka Jesu, Ungatora Hako Pasi, Ngatirambe Tichinamata and Vanga Vakamirira — have already been wrapped up.

“It’s almost done. We are now doing covers and can safely call it a finished product,” Makanaka’s father and mentor, Moses Chihuri said.

He said his daughter was able to juggle her music and school work, as music was reserved for the school holidays.

“As a father, I feel it is my duty to groom and grow the talent in her. As a singer, I also have an album coming through soon,” Chihuri said.

Mukundu said Makanaka is a talented young musician, whose gift shone the moment she stepped into the studio.

“The good thing about talent is that its noticeable at any age. So, the moment she started to sing in the studio, I noticed the abundance of talent. The positive aspect of her career is that she has full support from her parents, something musicians of my generation longed for and didn’t get,” he said.

Mukundu said if the young star-in-the-making played her cards right, she would go far in her music career.

The first born in a family of three, the Grade three pupil started singing at the age of four at the United Methodist church and at Gelcon Creche.