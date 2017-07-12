‘Teachers suspended for initiating pupils into Satanism’

GOVERNMENT has reportedly suspended four Nyanyadzi High School teachers suspected of initiating 10 pupils into Satanism pending the outcome of investigations.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

On Monday, chaos rocked the school, located in Chimanimani, after parents stormed the premises baying for the teachers’ heads.

Police later intervened and quelled the tempers, as officials from the Primary and Secondary Education ministry engaged school authorities and local traditional leaders on the way forward.

The parents and pupils were demanding the immediate transfer of the accused teachers.

The teachers were reportedly escorted out of the school premises by police, as angry parents stoned the police vehicle.

A teacher, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said normalcy had returned to the school.

“After the meeting, traditional leaders met the parents and told them that the teachers would be transferred despite resistance from the ministry officials,’’ he said.

The meeting was held despite earlier claims by Manicaland provincial education director, Edward Shumba that no meeting was going to be held at the school.

It is alleged the four teachers initiated the pupils into Satanism after luring them with food.