Mzembi urges Harare to convert unused buildings into curio centres

TOURISM and Hospitality Industry minister Walter Mzembi has urged Harare City Council to convert unused buildings in the capital into curio centres for the youth, as part of efforts to promote young people’s participation in the tourism industry.

By Vanessa Gonye

Addressing journalists in the capital ahead of the Africa Youth in Tourism conference scheduled for September 6 to 9 this year, Mzembi said it was undignified for the youth to exhibit their wares on the streets when several city buildings were lying idle.

“There are buildings in Harare that are empty. As government, we should make sure we harness those buildings and ensure they are decent workplaces for our youth, so that we don’t showcase them in the streets like we are doing. It is indecent and painful,” he said.

“I will be looking forward to this conference, especially the youth to tell us where they see opportunities in job creation in the tourism sector. Madam patron, you have gone through our doors and you can see youth selling wares in car boots, they come there daily until 10pm. The tragedy is they used to work next door at a place called Ximex Mall. We pulled down a whole mall now they park cars there, hardly eight cars daily, but we have pulled down a place which was decent for these youth,” Mzembi said, addressing the Zimbabwe Youth in Tourism patron, Auxilia Mnangagwa.

The youth expo, to be held at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Grounds in Bulawayo, is meant to make the youth more active participants in the growth of the tourism industry.

To date, 12 countries have confirmed participation at the expo.

Mnangagwa challenged the youth to become active players in the tourism sector.

“If the youth are driving tourism from a tourist point of view, it, therefore, makes sense that they should also rise to the occasion as tourist operators and players in the growing industry,” she said.