Mzembi tears into Kaseke

TOURISM and Hospitality minister Walter Mzembi on Monday said Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) chief, Karikoga Kaseke’s decision to rebrand the Harare International Carnival to Big Time Harare International Carnival — after the name of the new sponsor Big Time Strategic Group — was improper because the carnival was a government programme.

BY VANESSA GONYE

Mzembi told a Press conference ahead of the Africa Youth in Tourism Conference scheduled for September in Bulawayo that the carnival was a government initiative, which was funded by the government and could, therefore, not be named after a sponsor.

“Let me take this time to correct one or two mischiefs being reported by the media, Big Time Harare Carnival is not the official name for the annual carnival. It is called the Harare International Carnival, since it is fully funded by the government. As we speak, $400 000 has been allocated for the event, which kicks off in September,” he said.

Mzembi said there were several sponsors for many different events, but the carnival could not be identified after a sponsor because it was a government initiative.

He, however, tried to blame the media for the continued use of the name after he had reportedly cleared the air on the issue.

“We would like to put the interests of the Zimbabwean government ahead of corporates or any other interests, so it is called the Harare International Carnival.

I had asked Karikoga Kaseke last week to correct that in the media, but I can see that you are still carrying on with the mischief,” Mzembi said.

In a speech read on Kaseke’s behalf by Givemore Chidzidzi on Thursday last week, ZTA revealed that the fiesta, which will run from September 1 to 10, had been rebranded “Big Time Harare International Carnival” after South Africa-based Zimbabwean businessman, Justice Maphosa’s company.

Mzembi said the rebranding was problematic, as it could cause confusion, with government programmes such as “command agriculture” being rebranded “Sakunda command agriculture” programme.

“Once we start national programmes, let’s stick to it in terms of its branding, that’s what it is called and will remain like that whatever sponsorship that comes to the table,” he said.

A few months ago, ZTA had thrown in the towel, having struggled to secure funding for the carnival, which had to be suspended last year despite it being an annual event.