MP blames farm evictions on Zanu PF factionalism

CHEGUTU West MP Dexter Nduna (Zanu PF) has claimed that the ongoing farm evictions in his constituency were being triggered by “petty party frictions”.

BY NUNURAI JENA

Nduna yesterday accused some ruling party members and the alleged new farm owners of fronting “white former farmers to reverse the gains of the agrarian reform programme”.

“We are aware of some of us who are being used by white former farmers to reverse the gains of the agrarian reform programme. These white farmers want to come back through the back door,” he said.

Nduna threatened to mobilise party youth to invade farms, which were recently grabbed from resettled farmers and allocated to certain people believed to be connected to top Zanu PF officials.

“How can more than 150 families, some of them with offer letters, be displaced to accommodate one person? That will not succeed, just watch the space. It’s a matter of time, we will be there in our numbers” he said.

More than 150 families were recently evicted from Stanley and Dorothy Moore Farms near Chegutu and dumped along the Chegutu-Mhondoro Road to pave way for former banker, Samuel Nhakaniso.

Most of the evictees were resettled in 2000 during the fast-track land reform programme and some of them claim to be war veterans.

The evicted families and their goods were dumped by the roadside by the Messenger of Court.

According to documents shown to NewsDay, the farms were purchased by the former owner, one Watkins, in 1972 before the government grabbed and redistributed the land to indigenous farmers during the fast-track land reform programme.