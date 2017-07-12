Jah Prayzah, Muridzo to light up Chikomba

MUSICIANS Jah Prayzah and Andy Muridzo are expected to light up Chikomba in Mashonaland East province on Friday in a potentially explosive gig to celebrate the life of a leading music promoter, Esau Mupfumi’s mother, Lucy, who died in February.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

The gig is set for Magamba Shopping Centre, which will be renamed Mbuya Lucy Shopping Centre in honour of Mupfumi’s mother, who was buried in Chinjekure Village on February 26.

The sleepy Buhera district has already come to life with the Mudhara Uchauya hitmaker’s impending show being the talk of the district.

Mupfumi said the new spacious Mbuya Lucy complex, which will be opened on Friday, is set to become one of the country’s top entertainment joints.

He said preparations for the show were at an advanced stage and they were expecting a huge turnout.

“We are going to honour Mbuya Lucy in style. We will be celebrating the life of our great grandmother. We are expecting a big turnout for the show,” Mupfumi said.

“The Magamba shopping centre will be renamed Mbuya Lucy shopping centre on Friday, and Jah Prayzah and Andy Muridzo will headline the show. Both are good artistes, who command a huge following in the country.”

Mupfumi said the organising team was already in Chikomba laying the groundwork for the show.

Muridzo is riding on the crest of a wave with an impressive album, Tichambotenderera, while Jah Prayzah’s well-choreographed dances are expected to leave fans clamouring for more.