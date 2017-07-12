Chidzambwa names Chan squad

Sunday Chidzambwa has released the names of an 18-member football squad to play away to Namibia in a Championship of African Nations (Chan) second round qualifier on Sunday.

www.zifa.org

This being a tournament reserved for locally-based players only, the Cosafa-winning coach included new players in the Chan squad, at the same time dropping others, who were part of the Cosafa triumph.

Despite being stretchered off in the final stages of the match against Zambia, Talent Chawapihwa will be fit to play a part in Zimbabwe’s quest to qualify for the finals of the Chan tournament.

Ocean Mushure, Gerald Takwara and Liberty Chakoroma are also among the eight Warriors carried over from the sub-regional tourney into the Chan qualifier in Windhoek on Sunday.

Following impressive performances in the Champions League, Caps United’s duo of Ronald Chitiyo and Abbas Amidu were included in the squad.

Chidzambwa was repaid by Zifa with further Warriors duties, having been initially pronounced as the Cosafa Cup coach exclusively. His whole technical team also continues along with him.

The game will be played at Sam Nujoma Stadium at 3pm.

Squad

Takabva Mawaya (Ngezi Platinum), Herbert Rusawo (Black Rhinos), Obey Mwerahari (Dynamos), Devine Lunga (Chicken Inn), Jimmy Dzingai (Yadah FC), Dennis Dauda (Yadah FC), Jimmy Tigere (Harare City), Ocean Mushure (Dynamos), Moses Muchenje (Caps United), Gerald Takwara (FC Platinum), Liberty Chakoroma (Ngezi Platinum), Talent Chawapihwa (FC Platinum), Emmanuel Mandiranga (Dynamos), Raphael Manuvire (ZPC Kariba), Ronald Chitiyo (Caps United), Abbas Amidu (Caps United), Prince Dube (Highlanders), Terrence Dzukamanja (Ngezi Platinum)