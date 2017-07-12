Breaking: Police disrupt MDC-T demo

The Zimbabwe Republic police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse MDC-T youth members who had vowed on Tuesday to protest against the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

By Tinotenda Samukange,Online

As the police continued to fire tearsmoke canisters, ordinary people, who were not part of the protests, were caught unaware, and affected.

In a statement released last week by Heal Zimbabwe Trust such carelessness is cause for concern, as it shows lack of respect for human life and security. Constitutionally, the police are supposed to protect and secure the lives and property of people.

HZT castigates the discharge of tearsmoke canisters in the CBD or anywhere else, as a reckless and dangerous strategy to disperse crowds.

It is also an infringement of citizens’ fundamental human rights and freedoms such as section 52 of the Constitution that provide for right to personal security.