Vendors accused of killing cop

Vendors operating in Harare’s central business district reportedly teamed up, attacked and killed a riot police officer last week, as they protested their continued harassment by law enforcement agents.
BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE
This emerged yesterday as one of the accused, Barnabas Mwanaka, appeared before Harare magistrate Tilda Mazhande, who remanded him in custody to July 24.
According to the State, Mwanaka (35) allegedly teamed up with fellow vendors on June 29 this year and attacked Talkmore Phiri, who was among a group of riot police officers deployed to restore order near the opposition MDC-T headquarters along Nelson Mandela Avenue.
The State alleges Phiri and his colleagues arrived at the scene in a Mitsubishi Canter truck before Mwanaka and his alleged accomplices, who are still at large, pelted them with stones.
Phiri and his colleague, Constable Constance Gumbo, allegedly fell off the vehicle, as vendors continued attacking them with stones.
Phiri was later rescued by his colleagues, who rushed him to Morris Depot Clinic, but was pronounced dead on admission.
Mwanaka was arrested at the weekend after he was positively identified by one of the police officers, who witnessed the alleged attack.
In court, Mwanaka accused police of battering him and forcing him to sign a warned-and-cautioned statement under duress and without legal representation.
The driver of the Mitsubishi Canter should be investigated as well. How could two police officers fall off a moving truck? Were they properly seated or the driver took off unexpectedly. Yes vendors erred by pelting them with stones but the police officer could have died as a result of injuries sustained upon falling off a moving truck. On the day in question I was at an Ecobank ATM just opposite the Deeds office. I saw people rushing to watch the drama at Harvest house and also rushed to watch. The said Mitsubishi Canter did not stop but some teargas canisters were thrown towards Harvest house. The smoke affected people downstream at the ATM and I got the chance to jump the queue and withdrew my money when people scurried for cover. But I urge the police not to randomly throw teargas like they did on that day. After throwing they never stopped to make any arrests but instead drove off at high speed.
MuHerald varikuti maMDC supporters manje toziva zvipi
Let them die, they are satanic minded, please get me right let dai akafa futi kwaakaenda ikoko kuti isu patichafa patinosvika kwaari tinosvika zvichinzi akafa. Munhu wese akashungurudzwa nemapurisa anowirirana neni. Pavakasvika paHQD dzeMDC vakati touraya vanhu nema teargas zvino vamama
@ King. Herald haurizive here iwe