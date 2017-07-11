Souljah Love rocks carnival ‘teaser’

DANCEHALL chanter, Souljah Love proved his mettle during the Big Time Harare International Carnival launch concert held at Takashinga Cricket Grounds in Highfield on Saturday when he staged an electrifying show that saw crowds swarming to the venue to watch his act.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

The moment the chanter took to the stage, many Highfield residents, who had been going about their business started flocking into the venue.

The performance by the Zvinhu hitmaker backed by his wife, Bounty Lisa and his dance crew, will probably be one of the most remembered from the show, as he kept the crowd in their dancing shoes throughout his set.

Souljah Love tossed out some of his hit songs including Pamamonya Ipapo, Kwatabva Mitunhu and Mweya Yerima.

The launch concert, which ended in the wee hours of Sunday, also saw artistes such as Tatenda Mahachi, Tyra “Madam Boss” Chikocho, Andy Muridzo, Flem B, Diamond Musica, Seh Calaz, Dobba Don, Peter Moyo and Jah Prayzah performing.

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority chief executive officer, Karikoga Kaseke, told the gathering that they were targeting three million people for the Big Time Harare International Carnival scheduled for September 1 to 10.

Kaseke said they were going to create more publicity for the event to ensure they reached their target.

“We are going to put build-up shows to make sure that people know of the big event that will be coming up and Lake July festival is our first carnival event,” he said.

“We are decentralising the event, thus, we will be putting carnival fiestas in Mutare, Masvingo, Gweru and Bulawayo, which will be marketing the big day.”

Kaseke said three million people was not an impossible target, as approximately two million graced the last carnival.

Tourism and Hospitality deputy minister, Anastancia Ndlovu, who also graced the event, said Highfield was an important part of the nation.

“This year our carnival is very important, as it has been launched here in the Zimbabwe Grounds, where we attained our independence in 1980,” she said.

“We are planning to make a township tourism project here in Highfield because it is a very important place. Even the house of President Robert Mugabe is located here, so we are definitely going to make sure that we maintain this abode.”