MDC-T Mat North Senator Alphina Juba dies

July 11, 2017 in News

MATABELELAND North Senator Alphina Juba (MDC-T) has died.

BY SILAS NKALA

She was 63.

The party’s provincial administrator, Caroline Ndhlovu, confirmed the death yesterday, saying Juba died at a Zambian hospital on Sunday.

“She had been ill for two months and got admitted at the Hwange Colliery Hospital before she was discharged recently. She then visited her daughter in Zambia to seek further medical treatment. She died on Sunday on arrival at the hospital in Zambia after her health deteriorated,” she said.

Ndhlovu said the party was in constant contact with Juba’s family for repatriation of her body and burial arrangements back in Zimbabwe.

Juba once served as the party’s provincial women’s leader and is one of the MDC-T’s founding members.

Mourners are gathered at house at Number 1733, DRC, Hwange, and burial arrangements are yet to be
announced.

