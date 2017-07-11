Man loses facial, taste senses after botched tooth extraction

In yet another shocking case of medical negligence, a Gweru man has had to face a harrowing procedure of nerve grafting after a dentist at Gweru Premier Dental Clinic did a botched job during what should have been a simple tooth extraction.

By Phyllis Mbanje

The man (identity protected) suffered facial numbness and lost his sense of taste after a dentist (name supplied) erroneously broke his tooth while carrying out an extraction.

The dentist did not inform the patient that his tooth had not been removed completely.

According to information at hand, the man had gone to Gweru Premier Dental Clinic to have his teeth cleaned.

The dentist on duty advised the patient client that one tooth had to be removed and the client grudgingly complied.

However, he started having challenges with his jaw and was in extreme pain. He went back to the clinic, but was given pain killers.

Six months later, that side of his mouth became numb and he completely lost his sense of taste and ability to speak.

Distraught, the patient again approached the clinic, but was told that the dentist’s duty was just to remove the tooth and any further complaints should be referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Upon inspection at Parirenyatwa, he was informed that there was need for further treatment in the form of nerve grafting.

The matter was reported to the Legal Resources Foundation Gweru office who wrote to Premier Services Medical Investments (Pvt) Ltd (PSMI), demanding $4 985 in damages to cover future medical expenses and for pain and suffering.

PSMI denied any responsibility.

But following the issuance of summons against the dentist and PSMI, the latter proposed an out of court settlement and compensated the patient in full.

Early this year, a teenager from Bulawayo died under similar circumstances after medical staff at a public health facility delayed giving him a blood transfusion.

“This is due to the brain drain of the most experienced health workers because of poor working conditions and low remuneration,” Itai Rusike, the executive director of the Community Working Group on Health, said.

He said the patients should be well informed about their rights through the popularisation of the patient’s charter.

“It (Patient’s Charter) should be displayed in all health facilities and civil society organisations should, raise awareness on available recourse for patients in the event of negligence,” he said.