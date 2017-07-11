Harare derby set for weekend

The Premier Soccer League has taken advantage of the mid-season break to help teams that have games in hand to play catch-up, with the Harare derby pitting arch-rivals Dynamos and Caps United set to be played at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Initially, a Week Seven blood and thunder affair between two of Harare’s biggest clubs was postponed due to Caps United’s involvement in the Caf Champions League.

There will not be any break for the Green Machine in the next two weeks, as they will have to also play How Mine and Bulawayo City next week.

League fixtures will resume on July 26.

Meanwhile, Dynamos assistant coach, Biggie Zuze says the Harare giants will not be bringing on board any big names in the mid-season transfer window, with the club currently assessing five youngsters, whose names he did not divulge.

After playing a goalless draw against Chicken Inn at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday, the Glamour Boys assistant gaffer revealed the former league champions, who went on a rebuilding exercise this year, would not be signing so-called big names ahead of the start of the second half of the season.

“Every team is busy to see who is coming in and for us we have to rectify the grey areas that we want to beef up, but we are not bringing in any big names, only surprises of young players, who are coming in. We have five youngsters we are assessing at training, but definitely no big names,” Zuze said.

Zuze has won two matches in the absence head coach, Lloyd Mutasa, beating Bulawayo City and Bantu Rovers at home before the draw against Chicken Inn on Sunday.

Zuze said the club might be lacking, especially in midfield, but he believes they have depth, having won some of their games without inspirational captain, Ocean Mushure, who has been away in South Africa for the Cosafa tournament, and injured defenders, Carlos Rusere and Gift Saunyama.

“We have depth. The captain (Mushure) was not here and is the one who drives the team, but his replacements have been doing well in the three games that we played.

“Rusere has not been here due to injury and Saunyama will also return soon also from injury. We are managing the injuries and the doctors are working flat out. Maybe we are lacking quality in midfield,” he said.

In the rebuilding exercise, Dynamos have brought in players like Cameroonian Christian Epoupa, Emmanuel Mandiranga, Saunyama, Phakamani Dube, Cleopas Kapupurika, Quality Kangadze, goalkeeper Blessing Mwandimutsira and veteran defender, Lincoln Zvasiya.