2 toddlers succumb to charcoal smoke

Two children from the Dema communal area in Mashonaland East province died last week after they reportedly inhaled charcoal smoke in a closed room, while their mother was preparing dinner.

BY Jairos Saunyama

Although Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Tendai Mwanza could not be reached for comment, sources said the incident occurred on July 3 at the deceased’s family home in Matambanadzo village under Chief Seke.

The deceased were identified as one-year-old Diana Katsande and Mercy Munamati (4), while their mother was identified as Munashe Debura (18).

After the incident, Debura informed her husband Cleopas Katsande (24), who then rushed the children to Chitungwiza Central Hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

The matter was reported to the police.