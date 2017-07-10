Trio jailed for robbing cop

Three armed robbers were last week jailed to an effective three years each for robbing and assaulting a police officer stationed at Chicken Slice Mvuma Police Base.

BY Stephen Chadenga

Calvin Ndlovu (18), Justice Mukandla (18) of Chemumvuri village in Gokwe and Simbarashe Mangwanda (20) of Matoto village in Gutu were last week convicted of robbery and assault when they appeared before Mvuma magistrate, Tayengwa Chibanda.

The court heard that on July 4 this year, the trio waylaid Rexon Samu (32) while on his way home, handcuffed and robbed him of his cellphone and money. The robbers, who were armed with an axe, later forced Samu to disclose his Ecocash pin number which they then used to withdraw $32 from his account.

Samu managed to make a report and the trio were later arrested in Lalapanzi.

Chibanda sentenced each of them to four years, but suspended one year on condition of good behaviour.

Michael Kazomba prosecuted.