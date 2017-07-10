Nkosana Moyo in street campaign

PRESIDENTIAL aspirant and Alliance for the People’s Agenda leader, Nkosana Moyo has taken his campaign trail to the common person on the ground, interfacing with vendors and other ordinary people as he prepares to shake President Robert Mugabe’s 37-year rule in next year’s presidential race.

BY OBEY MANAYITI

The former Industry and International Trade minister, who formally announced his presidential candidacy last month, at the weekend took his campaign trail to market stalls, informal business sites and popular drinking joints in Harare to get a better understanding of the electorate’s expectations.

In one of the videos shot at Mereki in Warren Park and posted on social media platforms, Moyo is seen interacting with vendors who complained over the shrinking business prospects, corruption, and underdevelopment of infrastructure.

In one of the pictures, he was checking a tyre pressure at a service station before embarking on a country journey.

Moyo left government in a huff in 2001 after he failed to fit in Mugabe’s “corrupt” war Cabinet and went to South Africa.

He has ruled out joining other opposition parties in the proposed coalition against Mugabe, describing the project as another “form of election rigging”.