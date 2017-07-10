Mtukudzi livens sleepy Gokwe town

The sleepy town of Gokwe came alive over the weekend after music superstar Oliver Mtukudzi, who last performed here in 1989, gave local revellers a once-in-a-lifetime entertainment experience.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Mtukudzi gave a spirited performance at Club Junior as he took revellers down memory lane when he belted out songs such as Neria, Nyanga Yenzou and Bvuma Wachembera.

The revellers, who braved the chilly weather, were also kept on their toes by dancehall sensation Killer T who performed after the legendary musician. Fans who travelled from as far as Gweru, Zvishavane and Kwekwe were not disappointed by the Mtukudzi and Killer T combination, as the two showed revellers why they are being touted as the best artistes in Zimbabwe at the moment.

Entertainment started as early as 4pm with local artiste, Leeroy “Dj Nuttie” Sundawo, giving revellers a taste of what was to come on the day when he belted some of Mtukudzi and Killer T’s hit songs.

Timothy Sibanda, who travelled from Zvishavane, told NewsDay that he attended the show after he missed Mtukudzi’s gig in Bulawayo recently.

“Everyone knows Tuku is a legend and there is no amount of money and expense which can deter me from attending Tuku’s show in the Midlands,” Sibanda said.

Another reveller Tichaona Masunda thanked Mtukudzi for performing in one of Zimbabwe’s biggest district, which was recently accorded with town status.

“Mtukudzi is a legend and classic, honouring Gokwe is one of the best things we will remember him for. We know he doesn’t usually perform in rural areas, but Gokwe is close to rural and many people saw him for the first time in real life, other than seeing him in newspapers,” Masunda said.

Club Junior proprietor Jacob Sundawo thanked revellers who attended the show, saying the support he is getting from them encouraged him to bring iconic musicians in the Gokwe.