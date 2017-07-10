Gamecocks hold Dynamos

CHICKEN INN . . . . . 0

DYNAMOS . . . . . . . . .0

HARARE giants Dynamos’ fairytale resurgence and six-match winning run in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League came to a screeching halt when they played to a goalless draw against a 10-man Chicken Inn in an ill-tempered tie at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo yesterday.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Chicken Inn have always been hard to beat for Dynamos since they were promoted into the topflight league in 2011 and save for a red card for a second bookable offence on the GameCocks’ midfielder George Majika in the 66th minute and six yellow cards flashed by referee Arnold Ncube, the encounter was rather a drab affair.

The hosts’ new signing, Collin Dhuwa, had to be pulled out in the 27th minute after he failed to hang on following a crude tackle by Dynamos’ Obey Mwerahari 18 minutes into the game.

However, Dynamos picked a point away from home to push their tally to 30, still within reach of table-toppers Ngezi Platinum Stars and Black Rhinos.

Chicken Inn gaffer Rahman Gumbo did not hide his anger with the way the referee Ncube handled the game, although he admitted Majika deserved to be sent off over his crude tackle on Cleopas Kapupurika in the 66th minute.

On the other hand, Gumbo was happy with the way his charges played, moving to 29 points, even though they were one man down.

“It was a balanced game in terms of possession. I don’t usually like talking about match officials, but that injury-inspired substitution changed our game plan and the referee was letting Dynamos get away with those rough tackles,” he said.

“Overall, I think a draw was a fair result. My players gave it their best considering we were one man down. Dynamos are not much of a problem to us. We did not even change our game plan even after the red card.”

After Majika was shown the red card, Gumbo pulled out Christopher Samakweri and brought in Brian Juru.

Another Chicken Inn substitute, Thomas Kadyaridzire, who came in for Dhuwa in the 27th minute, was pulled out in the 81st minute, with Gumbo plotting to mount a vicious attack on Dynamos.

Chicken Inn could have scored in the 11th minute, but Majika’s shot was punched away for a corner by goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga, while Dynamos’ lethal striker Christian Epoupa was kept on check for the entire 90 minutes by the hosts’ skipper Moses Jackson, with midfielder Thabani Goredema also not giving Denver Mukamba a chance.

Dynamos’ stand-in coach Biggie Zuze felt his side lost two points against Chicken Inn.

“We lost two valuable points with the advantage I thought we had, but credit to both teams, the tempo was very high. We wanted to finish the first half of the season strongly with three points, but the boys fought hard for the point that we got today,” he said.

Chicken Inn: E Chipezeze, P Bernard, D Lunga, M Jackson, Guide Goddard, C Matawu, C Samakweri (B Juru 68’), T Goredema, G Majika (red card 66’), O Tarumbwa, C Dhuwa (T Kadyaridzire 27’ (I Lawe 81’)

Dynamos: T Mateaunga, P Mahaka, P Dube, M Machazane, L Zvasiya, T Chipunza, O Mwerahari, D Mukamba (T Macheka 75’), C Epoupa, C Kapupurika (M Mambare 75’), E Mandiranga (T Sadiki 82’)